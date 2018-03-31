Arab League condemns Israel’s occupation brutal treatment of Palestinian demonstrators

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit

Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli occupation bears the legal, political and moral responsibility for the loss of these lives, stressing that intimidation will not lead to the repression of the Palestinians, but will eventually culminate into the explosion of the situation as happened Friday.



Spokesman of the Secretary General of the Arab League Mahmoud Afifi, said absence of political horizon is pushing situation to further deterioration, calling on the international community to protect the Palestinian people.