Israeli occupation forces kill 12 Palestinians on Great March of Return

Forces opened fire at thousands of Palestinians who participated in the Great March of Return at many locations on Gaza-Israel border, killing at least six Palestinians and injuring about 1100 others since Friday morning, WAFA quoted medical sources as saying.

Human rights group Adalah denounced the Israeli occupation army’s use of live fire as a "brutal violation of the international legal obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants," and called for an investigation into the killings.

President Mahmoud Abbas announced that next Saturday will be a national day of mourning in honor of the Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces.

Observed on March 30, it is an annual day of commemoration for Palestinians of the events of that date in 1976 in response to the Israeli occupation government's announcement of a plan to expropriate thousands of dunams of land for settlement purposes.