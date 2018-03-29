India engages Arab world

India will maintain this enhanced support for Palestinian refugees for the next three years, an announcement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The Government of India has increased its annual contribution for UNRWA from US$1.25 million to US$5 million from 2018 for three years. This enhancement was made in the backdrop of the unprecedented financial crisis being faced by UNRWA, which has been delivering valuable public services to Palestine Refugees around the world," the Ministry stated.

The Indian announcement follows an unprecedented decision by New Delhi to create a ministerial-level Joint Commission with Palestine to "better manage bilateral cooperation activities" and the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine in February.

The Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Pierre Krahenbuhl, had also visited New Delhi recently seeking stronger support from India. Subsequently, India’s External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, had mobilised support within the Non-Aligned Movement, NAM, for increased relief efforts for Palestinian refugees.

"I can think of no better way to manifest in a practical manner, NAM solidarity for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people," Swaraj said at a meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine in New York during the current UN General Assembly.

In other engagements with the Arab world, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and co-chaired an Indo-Egyptian Joint Commission Meeting with Swaraj, his Indian counterpart.

Last week, Dr. Anwar Gargash, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, held extensive meetings with the Indian leadership and addressed a think tank here on strategic relations with India and the situation in the Middle East.