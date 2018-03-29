Al-Sisi on course for big election win, early estimates say

Al-Sisi issued a defiant statement expressing pride at the way Egyptians had conducted themselves during the election.

"The voice of the Egyptian masses will undoubtedly bear witness to the fact that our nation's will imposes itself with a force that knows no weakness," Al-Sisi said on Twitter.

"The scenes of Egyptians at polling stations will remain a point of pride and honour for me and undoubted proof of the greatness of our nation that has offered the blood of its greatest sons so that we can together cross into the future," Al-Sisi added.