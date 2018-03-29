UN council condemns Yemen missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi forces on Sunday intercepted seven missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels toward cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, killing one person.



Council members "expressed alarm at the stated intention of the Huthis to continue these attacks against Saudi Arabia, as well as to launch additional attacks against other states in the region," said a council statement.



The council called for dialogue to reach a political settlement that would end the war in Yemen, now in its third year.