Saudi CP, Guterres discuss kingdom's support to UN

According to a statement released by the Saudi mission to the UN in New York late Tuesday, Guterres hailed Saudi's humanitarian role especially in Yemen, where the kingdom is funding the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan.

Meanwhile, Guterres and Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is also Saudi's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, attended the signing of the joint Saudi-UN program to fund the Yemen plan.

The agreement includes providing USD one billion by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the war-torn country.

The aid is divided into USD 390 million to be given to UN organisations to support Yemen and USD 70 million to reconstruct ports and roads to allow easier delivery of humanitarian aid.

Guterres noted that despite the generous USD one billion donation, the plan would still need about USD two billion more to cover the Yemeni humanitarian crisis.

He hoped that other donors would provide such generous financial aid in the high-level meeting to announce pledges to the plan in Geneva on 3 April.

The two sides also discussed pledges of all conflicting parties in Yemen in terms of the international law on protecting the lives and rights of civilians, and ensure a safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

In the same context, the kingdom has sent a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) ahead of the meeting, regarding the Houthis' ballistic missiles attacks on its lands. Saudi called on the council to take action on the issue and exert further efforts to protect international peace and security.