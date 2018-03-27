UN peace envoy reports on Israeli occupation’s troubling settlement expansion

"However, no such steps were taken during the reporting period," he added, noting that Israeli occupation's "illegal settlement expansion and related activities continue further threatening the viability of the two-state solution and eroding the prospects for peace."

Mr. Mladenov also warned that violence and incitement continue to fuel hatred, division, distrust and fear, and continuing terror attacks on Israeli occupation as well as the recent assassination attempt on the Palestinian Prime Minister exemplify the growing risk of destabilisation and the empowerment of radicals and extremists.

He further told the 15-member Security Council the reporting period was marked by continuing demonstrations and clashes following to the announcement by the United States, on 6th December, 2017, recognising Al Quds as Israeli occupation’s capital, to the growing tensions in the West Bank, including East Al Quds, and along the Gaza fence.

Concluding his remarks, the senior UN official called on Israeli occupation, Palestinians and the international community to take concrete steps to reverse the current course of the conflict and advance the goal of a just and sustainable peace.