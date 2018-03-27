UN chief condemns Yemen missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi forces on Sunday intercepted seven missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels into Saudi Arabia, killing one person and wounding two others.



Guterres "strongly condemns the launch late yesterday of a series of missiles claimed by the Huthis toward cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, as he does consistently with all attacks against civilians," said a UN statement.



He called for "restraint amid mounting tensions and stresses that military escalation is not the solution."



The UN chief is due to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at UN headquarters on Tuesday to discuss Yemen.