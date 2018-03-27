Iran's support for terror organisations constitutes devastating threat to security: says Coalition Forces

He said these crimes included trafficking of weapons, supporting the terror groups and organisations and providing them with qualitative military capabilities like ballistic and thermal missiles and drones as well as booby-trapped speed boats.



In a press conference at the Armed Forces Club in Riyadh, Al-Malki said the Iran-backed Houthi militias have launched as many as seven ballistic missiles last night carrying the stamp of the terror-sponsor Iranian regime. ''Thanks to Allah Almighty, all missiles were successfully intercepted by the Saudi Royal Air Defense forces before reaching their targets in Riyadh (three), Jazan (two), and one in each of Najran and Khamis Mishait,'' he was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying.



He said one of the missiles targeting Riyadh, regrettably, resulted in the martyrdom of an expatriate and injury of two, all Egyptians. The scattering splinters of the missiles have dispersed over a number of Riyadh civilian-populated neighborhoods, in a flagrant violation of the international law.

Col. Al-Malki noted that the possession of a terror group like the Houthi militia of ballistic missiles is considered a flagrant threat to the regional and international security, mounting pressure on the world community to work together to confront this serious escalation.



He said the combination of extremist ideology and a terror-sponsor state has contributed to further stirring up struggles in some regions, adding that the lack of both tolerance and co-existence and the dominance of expansionist revolutionary thoughts were designed to spread chaos and hegemony. The situation in Yemen is a sample of this scenario representing the accumulation of the forces of evil and destruction.

Col. Al-Maliki said Yemen has so much suffered from the extremist ideology of the Iran-backed Houthis who usurped power in Sanaa and controlled the State's institutions, including vital capabilities and heavy weapons, a development that led to the destabilisation of the country and suffering of its people.



"Yemen has suffered from interference by the Iranian regime in its internal affairs and its national sovereignty, by supporting the Houthi armed militia with ballistic missiles and suicide drones, as well as booby-trapped and suicide fast boats and other sophisticated weapons and specific capabilities to include the development and manufacture of surface-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, land and sea mines, explosive devices and the development of many capabilities and their diversion to hostile uses such as missiles and aircraft bombs which is a clear and explicit violation of the international law, the Charter of the United Nations and UN resolutions, including resolutions 2216 and resolution 2231," Spokesman of the Coalition Forces for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki said.



He added, "The Houthi militia, backed by Iran, has become the first terrorist group in history to possess ballistic capabilities and launch them against the Yemeni people and against its neighbors, specifically Saudi Arabia, to reach villages and border towns, and to Makkah, Yanbu and Riyadh, thus provoking the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, by targeting the Holy Lands of the Muslims, and pose a threat of the possibility of transmission of these ballistic capabilities to organised crime groups of smugglers as well as terrorist organisations around the world while continuing to threaten neighboring countries with public and hostile threats."

He noted the seriousness of what may result from these barbaric attacks of hundreds or even thousands of civilian and innocent victims if they fell on residential neighborhoods, universities, hospitals and other civilian objects.



During the press conference, Colonel al-Maliki reviewed pictures of an Iranian air defense-type Sayyad-2 missile that the Iranian regime smuggled to the Houthi armed militia in a shipment of weapons and smuggled technology in a blatant challenge to UN resolution 2216 in order to prolong the undermining by the Houthi militia of the security of Yemen and the region and to make gains for the militia to compensate for the continuing losses in their ranks.



He stressed that the coalition to support the legitimacy in Yemen was able in a quality operation to seize a number of missiles ( Sayyad-2) of Iran before reaching the hands of the armed militia Houthi through surveillance and careful follow-up and the launch vehicle at Sanaa International Airport was also targeting during training with the help of experts from the Iranian regime, pointing out that the use of Sanaa International Airport as a military barracks and a station for the arrival of smuggled weapons and missiles of all kinds made it a military base to launch ballistic, thermal and quality missiles on the inside of Yemen and neighboring countries, which constitutes a threat and dangerous development and a flagrant violation of the provisions and rules of international humanitarian law subjecting United Nations and aid organisations aircraft heading to and from Sanaa International Airport to targeting.



Colonel al-Maliki stressed that the coalition will continue to play its fundamental role on behalf of the international community in the implementation of measures to establish security and stability in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Red Sea as well as the continuation and safety of freedom of navigation and international trade.



He stressed that coalition countries have the right to legitimate self-defense as stipulated in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and preserving the Kingdom's right to retaliate against Iran at the appropriate time and form guaranteed by international law and the inherent right to defend its territory, people and interests under international conventions, including the Charter of the United Nations.