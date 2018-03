During the telephone conversation, the King of Bahrain affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting the measures it takes to defend its territory, maintain its security and stability and protect its people, Saudi Pres Agency reported today.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques thanked the King of Bahrain for his noble feelings, asserting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's firm stance addressing any hostile attempts against its security.