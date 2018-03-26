Houthi Militias bombard neighbourhoods, mosques, schools, hospitals in Heis

The militias bombarded a hospital in Heis, which led to the death of a doctor and serious injuries to several people, as well as the hospital’s inability to offer services. It also randomly targeted a house with missiles that injured the family inside and caused total damage. The militias also bombarded and heavily damaged a school.

The militias committed many crimes against the Yemeni people that are a disgrace to humanity through their ignorance and desire to destroy Yemen’s history and future.

The Yemen people are facing ongoing violations from the militias, including random bombardment, forced displacement, and the spread of famine and disease, which created a humanitarian crisis that the Arab Coalition aims to solve, through launching relief and development campaigns to return the normal living conditions in the country’s liberated areas.

The Arab Coalition Forces are continuing to battle the Houthi militias and thwarting their attempts to infiltrate society to conduct terrorist operations against the innocent.

Many Yemeni citizens in Heis expressed their unhappiness at the attacks by the militias against civilians and children, which resulted in a humanitarian disaster while asserting that these violations will not undermine the determination of the Yemeni people to counter the coup in Yemen and reject the militias.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, is providing military backup and logistical support for land, air and maritime operations, to help stop Iran’s plan, which it is conducting through the Houthi militias. The country’s liberation is being supported by essential humanitarian operations, to provide relief to Yemenis and help them overcome their difficult conditions.