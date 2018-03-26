GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

"These attacks are a cowardly act of terrorism targeting civilian populations and endangering their security," he said, praising the efficiency and readiness of Saudi Royal Air Defence forces which intercepted and destroyed the missiles before reaching their targets.

He called on the UN Security Council to exercise its political and legal responsibilities towards stopping the supply of ballistic missiles and weapons to Houthi militias by Iran, which violates UNSC Resolution 2216.

Dr. Al-Zayani also called on the international community to condemn these hostile practices that prolong the war in Yemen, increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people, and threatening regional and international peace and security.