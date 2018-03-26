Kuwait strongly deplores missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Kuwait followed with full dismay and condemnation the news about missile attacks on the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which terrorized innocent people, the source said.



The source reiterated Kuwait's total denunciation of these attacks which showed Houthi group's rejection of peace and the will of the international community to put an end to the conflict in Yemen as well as its aim to undermine all chances of peace.



The source urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to stop such attacks.



The source affirmed that these actions would not undermined the determination of the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in maintaining its security and stability as well as the safety of its people. The source reiterated Kuwait's solidarity with the Kingdom and support for all the measures it takes to retain its security and stability.

The source prayed to Almighty God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.