Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercept 7 ballistic missiles

According to Colonel al-Maliki, three of them were in the direction of the city of Riyadh and one towards Khamis Mushait and one towards Najran and two towards Jazan and were launched in a random and absurd manner to target civilian, populated areas. They all were intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi Royal Air Defense forces. Interception of the missiles led to the fall of fragments on some residential neighborhoods. According to preliminary information and until the preparation of this statement, it resulted in the martyrdom of an expatriate of the Egyptian community and material damage to civilian objects. Details in this regard will be announced later by the competent authorities.