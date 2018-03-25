Egypt kills six militants from group it accuses over Alexandria bombing

"The interior ministry has dealt an effective blow to the armed wing of the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’, the Hasam movement, on the dawn of March 25. The ministry uncovered a terrorist den ... and exchanged fire with its elements which led to the killing of six," it said in a statement.

Police identified three of those killed. The ministry said its investigations showed the same group had carried out Saturday's bombing, which killed two policemen and targeted the Alexandria security chief, but did not indicate if those killed on Sunday took part in the bombing.