Civilians leave last opposition pocket in E Ghouta, monitor says

Syrian forces of President Al Assad stand next to buses carrying rebels and their families

The evacuees departed Douma amid a calm in the fighting to government-controlled areas, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The evacuation is the latest in a mass exodus from Eastern Ghouta, the former opposition stronghold that has been besieged by government forces for more than four years.

Douma is the last pocket still under rebel control in the enclave after government forces recently regained most of the region due to a relentless offensive and evacuation agreements with the opposition factions there.