Civilians leave last opposition pocket in E Ghouta, monitor says

  • Sunday 25, March 2018 in 10:49 PM
  • Syrian forces of President Al Assad stand next to buses carrying rebels and their families
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Hundreds of civilians on Sunday left the town of Douma, the last opposition pocket in Eastern Ghouta near the Syrian capital Damascus, where government forces have gained significant ground, a monitoring group reported.
The evacuees departed Douma amid a calm in the fighting to government-controlled areas, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
 
The evacuation is the latest in a mass exodus from Eastern Ghouta, the former opposition stronghold that has been besieged by government forces for more than four years.
 
Douma is the last pocket still under rebel control in the enclave after government forces recently regained most of the region due to a relentless offensive and evacuation agreements with the opposition factions there.