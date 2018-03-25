Coalition has brought us hope: Yemeni Minister

He added that the projects launched by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, through the ERC and the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Actions Centre, have supported the legitimate government’s work, especially in the areas of education, health, housing, infrastructure and energy.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Fatah said that the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia with the support of the UAE, has brought hope back to the Yemeni people, hindered the ambitions of the Houthi militias to dominate Yemen, and saved the country’s liberated areas from destruction and robbery.

Fatah also warned about the ongoing looting of humanitarian aid by the Houthi militias in Hodeidah, Saada and Sanaa, while stressing that these acts have led to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in these governorates, and the Yemeni people in these areas might face the threat of famine.

He added that the Coalition has exerted significant efforts to provide urgent aid for the residents of the country’s liberated governorates, but the militias are continuing their acts of robbery.

The ERC was the first relief organisation to be present in Yemen, especially in Aden, after its liberation, and has adopted a comprehensive plan to restore normal life in the liberated areas, through providing emergency relief and humanitarian aid, he added.

Fatah also stressed that the UAE has assisted the health sector in Yemen and provided the Yemeni people with essential medical care, while adding that the ERC opened several hospitals last year and restored several health centres.

The UAE has provided over US$2.73 billion since the start of the crisis in Yemen, to end the suffering of Yemeni citizens. This support was allocated to sustainable projects, including health, education, security, public facilities, infrastructure and reconstruction, as well as the restoration of some 1,400 schools and 650 health centres.

The UAE pledged to provide $500 million to support the Yemen 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan of the United Nations, as well as $70 million to support the restoration of ports and airports.