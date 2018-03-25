Saudi CP describes Saudi-US relationship as strong

This came in a speech delivered by the Crown Prince during the inaugural KSA-USA Partnership Event dinner held in the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, hosted by the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Washington. The dinner was a celebration of the global importance of the strong Saudi-US bilateral security relationship over the past 70 years.



The Crown Prince highlighted the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the development of the Saudi-US formal relations. He also stressed the importance of the Saudi-US role in various issues, pointing out to the importance of using all future opportunities to continue the achievement in all fields.



For his part, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, delivered a speech in which he praised the efforts of all who have contributed to building and consolidating the relations between the two friendly countries and have participated in the KSA-USA Partnership Event, praising the role and keenness of the two countries' leaderships in enhancing these relations.

High-level speakers including Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Jeb Bush, Dick Cheney, Lindsey Graham, James Baker, William Cohen and Cindy Schwarzkopf, daughter of the late General Norman Schwarzkopf, delivered remarks commemorating the historic American and Saudi Arabian leaders of the past who further reinforced foundations of the unshakable alliance between our two nations.



President George H. W. Bush and General Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. were honoured with a KSA-USA Partnership Award for Outstanding Leadership, a recognition of their roles in building strategic partnership. Senator John McCain was also honoured for his leadership and service.



The program included video testimonials and keynotes remarks from leading voices that personably played crucial roles in guiding the US-Saudi partnership. Each emphasised the enduring defense and counter-terrorism cooperation between both nations, simultaneously underlining the need to keep eyes fixed on horizons of progress and reforms taking place today that will propel this pivotal bilateral relationship to new highs in the future.