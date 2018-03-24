Syrian forces enter Harasta after rebel departure

Syrian rebels and civilians look through a bus window as they leave Harasta

Syria’s state news agency SANA said army units started removing barricades and opening streets in Harasta, paving the way for military engineering units to clear the city of explosives left behind by rebels.

The entry comes a day after the last group of rebels left Harasta under an evacuation deal with the government.

Thousands of fighters from the rebels and their families left Harasta this week for rebel-controlled areas in north-western Syria.

The evacuation was carried out amid an intense government offensive on Eastern Ghouta for more than a month.

An estimated 4,700 people, including 1,300 insurgents, have left Harasta in the past two days, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Once the key stronghold of opposition fighters near Damascus, at least 90 per cent of Eastern Ghouta is now under the government’s control, the Observatory reported.

The full recapture of the enclave will mark the biggest victory for Al -Assad since December 2016, when his forces regained complete control of the northern city of Aleppo from the opposition following a Russian-backed offensive.