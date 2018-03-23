War on children in Syria continues relentlessly: UNICEF

"Across Idlib, 1 million children live amid escalating violence and attacks. UNICEF is calling on those fighting in Idlib to spare children the fate and horrors of children in East Ghouta, Afrin and other parts of Syria,'' said the United Nations Children's Fund in a statement attributable to Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa.

"We received reports that an underground shelter where children have taken refuge has come under attack earlier this week. Even shelters are no longer safe in the war-torn country."Heavy violence -just 300 metres from a UNICEF-supported school in Idlib, forced children attending classes, to seek shelter in an improvised shelter nearby. The building was then hit. 17 children were all reportedly killed,'' Cappelaere added.