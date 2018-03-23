Arab Coalition Forces destroy two Houthi booby-trapped boats on Red Sea Cost

The use of explosive-laden speed boats by the Houthis militias is another testament to the terrorist attacks they are launching against international shipping routes in the Red Sea in yet a new act of defiance against all relevant international resolutions.

After failing to attack Mocha Port with a booby-trapped speed boat, the terrorist militias, in an earlier statement, said they are intent to turn the Red Sea coast, through which 12 percent of world trade is passing, into a war field.

The UAE Armed Forces, operating within the pro- legitimacy Arab Coalition Forces, are continuing to secure the international transit corridor, while taking all necessary measures to foil the militias' weapons smuggling attempts.

In the meantime, the Arab Coalition Forces have thwarted many of the Houthis ' attacks against aid-laden ships heading toward Al Hodeidah Port through international routes in Mandeb Strait , thereby protecting Yemen's territorial waters against all such acts of terror.