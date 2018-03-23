Britain urges Israeli occupation to improve treatment of detained Palestinian children

The Foreign Office issued a statement in the wake of the sentencing of Palestinian teenage girl Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested after kicking and slapping an Israeli occupation soldier in the occupied West Bank in December.

Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of the incident, accepted a plea deal this week under which she will be sentenced to eight months in prison, her lawyer said.

Alistair Burt, Britain's Minister for the Middle East, said in the statement: "The conviction and sentencing of Ahed Tamimi is emblematic of how the unresolved conflict is blighting the lives of a new generation who should be growing up together in peace, but continue to be divided."

"The treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli occupation military detention remains a human rights priority for the UK. We will continue to call upon Israeli occupation authorities to improve its practices in line with international law and obligations," he said.

Tamimi became a hero to Palestinians after the incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral.

Amnesty International said after Tamimi's conviction that her sentence was at odds with international law and showed that Israeli occupation had no regard for the rights of Palestinian children.

About 350 Palestinian children were currently in Israeli occupation detention, the human rights group said.