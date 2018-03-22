Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Pakistan embassy’s celebration on National Day

Held at the Intercontinental Hotekl in Abu Dhabi, the reception was also attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Mohammed Ali Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Pakistani community in the country.

During the reception, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, paid rich tributes to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father, saying that he was a great friend and benefactor of Pakistan.