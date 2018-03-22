UAE expresses deep concern over deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Yemen

This was stated by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the U.N. and International Organisations in Geneva before the 37th edition of the Human Rights Council as part of the discussions over the 10th article of the issue of technical assistance and capacity building.

Commencing his speech, Al Zaabi said the UAE aligns itself with the Arab Group's statement and extended thanks to the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights for her comprehensive overview on the human rights status in a number of Arab countries, including Yemen.

"The UAE is directing central importance to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, and since the onset of the crisis the UAE has provided more than US$2.73 billion in aid to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people. This aid has been funneled to establish sustainable projects in areas of health, education, security, public utilities, infrastructure and rehabilitation of services," Al Zaabi explained.

"The UAE has rebuilt 1400 schools and 650 medical centres that had been destroyed by the Houthi militias in addition to pledging US$500 million in response to the U.N. 2018 Plan on Yemen. The UAE will provide an additional amount of $70 million to overhaul ports and airports in Yemen," he noted, pointing to the establishment of an aid operation bureau by the UAE in Yemen to liaison with international aid agencies working in the country to meet the needs of those living in the crisis-stricken areas.

Al Zaabi underlined the importance of forging a political solution to the crisis in Yemen in line with constitutional legitimacy.

"A political solution must be reached to maintain Yemen's unity and respect its sovereignty and independence. This solution must be based on clear referential terms which are provided by the Gulf Initiative on Yemen, the Yemen's National Dialogue and relevant international resolutions, including Security Council Resolution No 2216," he added, reiterating the UAE support for the efforts of the international envoy on Yemen in his endeavours to reach a comprehensive settlement to the crisis.