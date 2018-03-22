UAE condemns Mogadishu terror blast

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the UAE's denunciation of such acts of terror and reiterated the country's principled rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

In a statement, the MoFIC affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Somalia against violence and extremism, calling upon the international community to close ranks and collectively stand up against the resident evil of terrorism which threatens international peace and security.

The MoFIC expressed the country's condolences for the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.