Ahed Tamimi on trial for striking Israeli occupation soldier agrees plea deal

Ahed Tamimi, 17, became a hero to Palestinians after the Dec. 15 incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral.



The soldiers had deployed during a weekly Palestinian protest in the village against Israeli occupation policy on settlements in the West Bank, one of the most heated issues in the Israeli Occupation-Palestinian conflict.



Tamimi was 16 at the time of the offence. Her trial began last month and she faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault.



"No justice under occupation!” Tamimi, handcuffed and shackled, shouted out to reporters at court in the Ofer military prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.



Tamimi’s attorney Gaby Lasky said that under the deal approved by the court, Tamimi will plead guilty to a reduced charge sheet that includes assault and would be sentenced to eight months in jail and pay a fine of 5,000 shekels (about $1,430). The Israeli occupation military confirmed the details of the deal.



Lasky said the jail term included the time Tamimi has spent in detention since her arrest in December.