We support efforts of new UN envoy for Yemen: GCC chief

GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani made the remarks during a meeting with Griffiths as he wished the British diplomat success in his newly acquired mission.



The GCC chief also expressed gratitude for the efforts assumed by the UN envoy's predecessor, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed of Mauritania.



Furthermore, Al-Zayani welcomed the Security Council statement on Yemen, issued last week.



He described this as an important step, which affirms the international community's stance in rejection of the coup against legitimacy, and the need to halt the fighting and seek peace in order to end the Yemeni people's suffering.



The statement condemned the Houthi ballistic-missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, particularly on civilian areas, and against naval shipping routes in Yemen, particularly Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



The statement also welcomed the Saudi-led Coalition's decisions to inject USD 1 billion into the UN appeal and USD 2 billion in Yemen's Central Bank, as well as the various steps it has taken to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.