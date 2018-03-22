Merkel condemns Turkish operation in Afrin

"Despite all justified security interests of Turkey, it's unacceptable what's happening in Afrin where thousands and thousands of civilians are being pursued, dying or have to flee," she said.



"We also condemn this in the harshest manner," the chancellor added.



The move prompted some 250,000 people to flee the city since Wednesday, according to estimates from a war monitor.



Turkey said Wednesday Merkel's criticism of its military offensive in Afrin was "unfortunate" and "based on disinformation."



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed "the importance of the joint fight against terrorism" in a phone call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.