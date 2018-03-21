Saudi Arabia, US Congress discuss regional developments

The Crown Prince met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and a number of other US officials.



The discussions examined a number of important issues and latest developments in the Middle East, including cooperation efforts in combatting terrorism and addressing the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, who are posing a threat to regional stability.



The officials also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic development, in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, added SPA.