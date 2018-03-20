King of Bahrain awards outgoing UAE Ambassador 'First Class Order'

The Bahraini King received the outgoing UAE ambassador at the Al-Safriya Palace on Monday, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure in Bahrain.

During the meeting, the King hailed the deep-rooted relations binding Bahrain and the UAE, lauding steadily-growing ties in all fields to serve the common interests and meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

He also praised the landmark strides achieved by the UAE at the regional and international levels, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the UAE and its people continuous security and stability.

Khori in turn thanked the King and the people of Bahrain for their fruitful cooperation, which facilitated his diplomatic mission.

The Ambassador hailed King Hamad Al Khalifa for the achievements and comprehensive development witnessed by the Bahrain under his leadership.