Saudi CP arrives in U.S. on official visit

Upon arrival in Washington DC, the Saudi Crown Prince was received by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America and Chief of Protocol at US State Department Sean P. Lawler.

The Crown Prince was also received by a number of princes.

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also received the ministers and ambassadors of the Arab and Islamic Countries as well as the Arab Coalition Countries in the United States of America.

The official delegation accompanied the Crown Prince included Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States; Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh; Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir; Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan and a number of senior military and civil officials.