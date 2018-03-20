Al-Jubeir: Saudi CP's visit to US will discuss many files

At a press conference held at the Saudi embassy in Washington, Al-Jubeir said "The crisis in Qatar is a small issue on the agenda of the talks. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .does not give it the importance and sensitivity of the other issues"



Al-Jubeir described relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America as historic and characterized by stability and depth, which is confirmed by the continuous exchange and consultation in both countries, pointing out that the two countries are allies in many issues, especially in combating terrorism and dealing with Iranian threats in the region.



Al-Jubeir said that the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince comes at an important and sensitive time in light of important and urgent issues in the region such as the Syrian crisis, Iranian threats, terrorism threats, reconstruction in Iraq, the situation of Libya and other issues.



Al-Jubeir said that, during the visit, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet with US President Donald Trump and his deputy, a number of lawmakers and officials in the US administration, as well as many heads of large US companies to review the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030.



The Foreign Minister added that the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to the United States will last for two weeks during which he will visit seven US cities, and will hold political, economic and development meetings with the American side.