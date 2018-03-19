Security Belt Forces start deployment in Dhala

The Security Belt Forces were well-received by large numbers of Yemenis after they had completed intensive training courses under the supervision of the Arab Coalition Forces to combat militias and terrorist groups.

The training covered inspection and surveillance duties where they have been assigned to carry out missions that ensure the security and safe movement of Yemenis.

Since the inception of their operations, the Security Belt Forces have managed to restrict the movement of extremists and terror groups and detained scores of Al Qaeda agents and militants while discovering large caches of ammunitions and missile depots in a number of Yemeni governorates.