Turkey insists 'won't stay' in Syria's Afrin

Turkish-backed fighters stand in the back of a vehicle after seizing control of Afrin

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish army on Sunday drove the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) out of their former stronghold of Afrin near the Turkish frontier.

But Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, the government's top spokesman, said there was no plan to remain in the city, even as officials warned the offensive could expand eastwards.

"We are not staying permanently in Afrin. We are not an occupier at all," Bozdag told reporters in televised comments in Istanbul.

Most of Afrin's 350,000 residents have fled since Turkey and the allied Syrian rebels launched an air and ground offensive on January 20 to root out the YPG.

The capture of the city is seen a major step forwards for Turkey as it seeks to bolster its control along the border in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that after taking Afrin, Turkey's offensive would expand to key border towns controlled by the YPG right up to the Iraqi frontier.

These would include Manbij, the next main YPG-held town east of Afrin -- a particular flashpoint as there is a US military presence there.