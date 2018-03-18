Yemeni Minister urges international community to lift siege on Houthi-controlled areas

Yemen's official News Agency quoted Fatah as condemning the armed siege imposed by the Houthi militias on the Directorate of Al-Shaar, east of Ibb Governorate several days ago, the displacement of civilians from their homes, the abduction being committed against people in a number of villages of the Directorate and prevention of movement in villages and neighbouring districts.

He also said in a statement that the siege imposed by the Houthi militias on a number of governorates is a war crime including the series of crimes being committed daily by militias against humanity in Yemen.