Yemeni Minister urges international community to lift siege on Houthi-controlled areas

  • Sunday 18, March 2018 in 1:37 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Abdul Raqib Fatah, Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Head of Higher Committee for Relief, has called on the international community to apply pressure to lift the siege on all the governorates under the control of Iranian-backed Houthi militias.
Yemen's official News Agency quoted Fatah as condemning the armed siege imposed by the Houthi militias on the Directorate of Al-Shaar, east of Ibb Governorate several days ago, the displacement of civilians from their homes, the abduction being committed against people in a number of villages of the Directorate and prevention of movement in villages and neighbouring districts. 
 
He also said in a statement that the siege imposed by the Houthi militias on a number of governorates is a war crime including the series of crimes being committed daily by militias against humanity in Yemen.