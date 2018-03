The meeting is scheduled for March 20, to which Trump "looks forward to discussing way to strengthen ties between the United State and Saudi Arabia and to advance out common security and economic priorities," White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.

It is the first visit for Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to the White House as Crown Prince. He was last in Washington in March 2017 as then-Deputy Crown Prince. The trip is scheduled to run through April 8 and includes stops in multiple cities.