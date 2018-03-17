Arab parliament calls for immediate ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta

In an urgent cable sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al-Selmi said that the bombing of the city led to the killing and wounding of hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children, adding that the siege has led to the worsening of conditions, leading to more victims due to the lack of food and medicine available to residents.

He said that the daily bombing of civilian populated areas is a "heinous" crime against humanity and runs counter to the rules of the international humanitarian laws and conventions.

Al-Selmi went on to say that the shelling is "unjustified" and amounts to war crimes, calling on the international community to immediately intervene to stop these crimes from continuing.

He urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and to take "urgent, effective and serious steps" on the ground for the protection of Syrian civilians from the daily bombardment, explosives and poisonous gases.

The Arab Parliament President renewed his call to the UNSC to implement an immediate ceasefire across Syrian territories and the withdrawal of armed forces of all countries interfering in Syrian domestic affairs. He also demanded the removal of armed militias and terrorist groups from Syria, and bringing those responsible for war crimes to the International Criminal Court.