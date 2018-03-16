U.N. Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

In a presidential statement presented by Karel Jan Gustaaf van Oosterom, (Netherlands), Council President for March, the Council also welcomed the pledge made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to contribute nearly US$1 billion to the UN appeal, and both countries' commitment to raise an additional $500 million from other donors in the region.

"In light of the worsening crisis, the Security Council welcomes the United Nations’ 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, which requires $2.96 billion to assist more than 13 million people. The Security Council calls upon Member States to immediately disburse outstanding pledges and provide additional donor support ahead of the upcoming Geneva Pledging Conference for Yemen, hosted by the United Nations together with the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland, and in this regard welcomes the pledge made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to contribute nearly $1 billion to the UN appeal, and both countries' commitment to raise an additional $500 million from other donors in the region," the statement said, adding that the Council encourages all Member States to channel their pledges through the UN 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan as part of a coordinated international response to the crisis.

"The Security Council notes with appreciation the recent announcement of a ‘Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Plan’ by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-led Coalition, the recent delivery of four World Food Programme cranes to Hodeida port, as well as plans to install four additional cranes in Mocha, Aden and Mukalla ports, and to deposit $2 billion into the Central Bank of Yemen. The Security Council further notes the intention of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-led Coalition to establish an air-bridge to Ma’rib to facilitate the delivery and distribution of aid," it said.

The Council also expressed its serious condemnation of the Houthi attacks on Bab al-Mandeb, saying, "The Security Council takes attempted attacks by the Houthis against shipping around Bab al-Mandeb, a strategically important shipping passage, extremely seriously and stresses that the continued exercise of navigational rights and freedoms in and around Bab al-Mandeb strait in accordance with relevant international law must be upheld."

Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Maalami, welcomed the Security Council statement on Yemen, saying it reflects the Council's commitment to reach a political solution to the conflict in Yemen based on three principles: the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue and Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 2216.

Al-Maalami also welcomed the Council's renewed condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom by the Houthis with ballistic missiles provided by Iran and its renewed calls on all countries to respect the ban on supplying weapons and ammunition to the Houthi rebels.

The Saudi representative added that the Security Council statement on Yemen clearly condemned Houthi militia’s attacks on Yemenis. Al-Maalami reiterated his country's position that the suffering of Yemenis is caused by Houthis militants coup and their militia's take over of the Capital Sana'a in September 2014, saying the Houthis have illegally controlled the country and its international airport which had derailed humanitarian efforts reaching the needy in the country.

He went on to add that the coup carried out by the Houthi militias on the country's legitimacy has resulted in much suffering and the fall of innocent victims, including children, pointing out that the Arab Coalition has launched several humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and support relief efforts.