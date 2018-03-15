OIC plans to establish fund for supporting Palestinian refugees

In his statement at the extraordinary ministerial conference in support of Palestine refugees held in Rome and sponsored by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and Sweden, Al-Othaimeen said that a feasibility study was carried out in implementation of the resolution of OIC Member States’ foreign ministers on the proposal to establish a permanent investment waqf fund to support Palestinian refugees, as a way to encourage Member States to make contributions to refugees at this critical stage.

The Secretary-General added that the conference comes amid a severe financial crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which takes a tremendous toll on millions of Palestinians. He also expressed serious concern about the recurrent financial deficit, which threatens to reduce the basic services provided to Palestinian refugees and prevent millions of them from having access to education, healthcare and other vital services.

Al-Othaimeen also noted that the Conference provides a valuable opportunity for the international community to support Palestinian refugees and ensure that their growing needs are given adequate attention.

The Secretary General reiterated the Organisation's firm support for the Palestinian people in the exercise of their right of return, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions, in particular UN General Assembly Resolution 194. He called on the international community to fulfill its historical, political, legal and humanitarian responsibilities in order to find a just and lasting solution to the issue of Palestinian refugees.