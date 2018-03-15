Arab Coalition fighter jets backed by UAE Armed Forces destroy Houthi military depots in Yemen

  • Thursday 15, March 2018 in 6:01 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: With the support of the UAE Armed Forces, the fighter jets of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, have launched a series of air raids targeting military reinforcements and ammunition depots belonging to the Iranian Houthi militia in Bajel, Al Jarrahi and Al Tiheeta Directorates in the Red Sea Coast, Yemen.
Yemeni sources said that the raids resulted in the destruction of military reinforcements and an ammunition depot belonging to the Iranian Houthi militia in Bajel Directorate. It added that the fighter jets also destroyed military vehicles which were leaving from Zubaid to Al Jarrahi Directorate to join the battle front. Dozens of Houthi militia were killed and wounded in these raids.
 
The Arab coalition fighters continued to launch air raids in the areas of the Houthi militia strongholds, destroying their military reinforcements and vehicles.