Aid convoy prepares to enter Syria's eastern Ghouta

World Food Programme spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said the convoy, waiting at the al-Wafideen crossing into the rebel-held enclave's northern pocket, contained enough food aid for 26,100 people for one month, among other items.

What was the Syrian opposition's largest piece of territory near the capital Damascus has been split into three encircled pockets by a government offensive that began nearly a month ago.

The aid convoy will head for the town of Douma in the northern pocket.

It contains 5,220 ICRC food parcels and 5,220 WFP flour bags, Jaquemet said. A parcel can feed a family of five for one month.