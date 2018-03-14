GCC region must embrace circular economy, say speakers during 9th GPCA PlastiCon

Stakeholders would need to work together to increase the circularity of plastics by making sure that plastic waste is adequately recovered and that it does not end up in landfill or in the environment. The industry would also need to develop its innovation capabilities and work closely with regulators to formulate the right framework for plastic waste management, build an adequate infrastructure and adopt world-class standards, speakers said.

Ahmed Omar Abdulla, CEO, Borouge, and Chairman, Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Plastics Committee, opened the event with Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, EVP – Petrochemicals, SABIC, delivering a keynote address on the role of plastics in a circular economy.

Mr. Abdulla said, "More and more, polymer producers are strongly advocating commitment towards plastics circular economy which anticipates that plastics do not end up in our oceans or landfill, but rather contribute to an effective after-use economy. Governments in the GCC and around the world should start to enforce the policy of plastics circular economy to be a driving force in the efforts to enhance plastics sustainability."

Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented, "The chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf is lagging behind other parts of the world, particularly Europe, which is taking steps in the right direction to transition from a linear to a circular economic model. The industry needs to do more to improve the circularity of its products. This will entail changing its business model from just selling products to selling high performing products over their lifecycle".

"In the GCC, as the largest producers of plastics resins in the world, there is considerable potential to develop the recycling industry to go the extra mile towards generating further economic value while contributing to business and job creation and mitigating environmental impact. Supporting economic diversification, as many as 10 new jobs can be added in the region for each ton of plastic waste generated."