Experts, legal professionals reveal evidence to prosecute Qatar for supporting terrorism

The Arab Federation for Human Rights in Geneva assisted lawyers in monitoring cases related to the rights of victims of terrorism and holding accountable those responsible.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the federation released a new report, titled, "Qatar and the Terrorism Sponsored by the Country," which included contributions from researchers and legal experts that prove, through documented evidence, that Qatari supports terrorist organisations.

Ahmed Al Hameli, Chairman of the Federation, said that international organisations and the western media no longer have any justification to be biased towards Qatar, regarding its claims that it will change its policy on extremist ideology and terrorist organisations.

Tariq alfaham Sarhan al-Tahir Saadi, General Coordinator of the Federation, said, "It became upsetting and questionable to see silence towards what the Qatari support of terrorism represents."

Dr. Richard Burchell, Researcher specialised in international law and human rights cases, listed Qatar’s violations of its international commitments, which call for a decisive stance. He said that Qatar, by supporting the terrorist organisations, violates international treaties and conventions such as the two International Conventions for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and Terrorist Bombings, the International Declaration on Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism, and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

He asserted that evidence is available on Qatar’s continued support to banks and charity organisations that fund Al Qaeda and subsidiary organisations.

He pointed out that Libya has become a Qatari stage and the operations of funding terrorist individuals and organisations are carried out there. He further added that trips of military aircraft from Doha to Libya are well known and present an urgent legitimate question on the silence about it.

Burchell proved that Qatar also violated Security Council Resolution No. 1373 for 2001, which calls on UN member countries to strengthen their legal and organisational efficiency to deal with terrorist activities, including by taking steps to criminalise the financing of terrorism. The regime in Qatar also violated the convention on the extradition of criminals accused of terrorist acts.

Hafez Abu Saada, Chairman of the Egyptian Organisation for Human Rights, demonstrated evidence confirming Qatar’s financing of terrorist organisations in Egypt, including "Al Eqab Al Thawry," "Al Tayar Al Thawri," and the "Hasm Movement."

Abu Saada said that investigations in Egypt on persons accused of terrorism have confirmed that they received funding and orders from Qatar to conduct terrorist operations.

He added that during the Sinai 2018 operations that are currently taking place, Egyptian authorities discovered Libyan-made missiles in Sinai, and it is now known that Qatar had a key role in financing terrorist organisations in the area.

Abu Saada, Chairman of the Anti-Terrorism Observatory, said that the observatory has reports documenting Qatar’s support to terrorist organisations financially as well as in terms of media in different forms.

Essam Shiha, a lawyer specialised in cases related to the families of victims of terrorism, revealed the legal endeavours to prosecute Qatar after proving its support to terrorism.

Shiha and some of his colleagues concluded the possibility of prosecuting Qatar and its officials in the regional and international courts for its role in killing many civilians in terrorist operations in Egypt, he added.

Al-Hameli said that the revelation of these experts calls for international organisations and the Western media to recognise their ethical and professional responsibility and take a closer look at the issue.

He expressed the belief that there is no longer a need to offer more compelling evidence that Qatar’s government has an established relationship to terrorist organisations.