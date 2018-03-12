France will strike Syria chemical arms sites if used to kill - Macron

Shortly before the United Nations was due to discuss Syria, Macron said Moscow, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's government, had not done enough to permit relief efforts into the rebel-held Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta.

Asked about the Syrian conflict at a news conference in India, Macron said France would be ready to strike if it found "irrefutable evidence" chemical weapons had been used to kill.

"The day we have, in particular in tandem with our American partners, irrefutable proof that the red line was crossed - namely the chemical weapons were used to lethal effect - we will do what the Americans themselves did moreover a few months ago; we would put ourselves in position to proceed with targeted strikes," Macron said.

The French leader has made the threat before but has so far made little headway influencing events in Syria.

"We are cross-matching our own information with that of our allies but to put it very clearly we have an independent capacity to identify targets and launch strikes where needed."