King Salman approves establishing anti-corruption cases departments

Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mo' jib affirmed in a statement that the King's approval of establishing these departments comes within the framework of his concern over combating corruption in all its forms aiming to protect the homeland and its resources, maintain public money and protect the integrity of the public employment.

Sheikh Al-Mo' jib pointed out that the King and His Royal Highness Crown Prince are keen to combat and uproot corruption with utmost force and transparency, noting that prior to the King's approval the cases have been dealt with by Public Employment Crimes Department.