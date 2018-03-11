Fierce fighting in Syria's Ghouta as Assad presses assault

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the onslaught on the biggest rebel stronghold near Damascus since it began three weeks ago with a withering bombardment, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It said there was intense fighting on several fronts accompanied by a government artillery barrage, continuous air raids and attacks by helicopters.

State television on Saturday broadcast from the town of Mesraba after the army captured it, driving a wedge deep inside the insurgent territory that left the major towns of Douma and Harasta all but cut off.

But rebel groups in eastern Ghouta vow they will fight on. A statement issued by Free Syrian Army factions there late on Saturday said they had taken a decision not to accept a surrender and negotiated withdrawal.

The Observatory said army fire on the roads linking the three places in eastern Ghouta meant the enclave had been split.

Activists and fighters in eastern Ghouta in recent days have said the bombardment has included incendiary material that causes fires and burn injuries. Local doctors have also reported several incidents of bomb attacks followed by the smell of chlorine and choking symptoms.

The government denies using either incendiary weapons or chemical weapons, and said on Saturday it had information that the rebels were planning to stage a fake chemical attack to discredit the army.