Tens of Houthi militants killed, vehicles destroyed in airstrikes by Arab Coalition

Backed by the UAE Armed Forces, the coalition fighter jets pounded the militias’ military enforcements in the farms in the districts of Mansouria, Beit al-Faqih, Tahtia and Jarahi in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

Yemeni military sources said the militias were dealt a severe blow, which killed one of their leaders while he was travelling in his car with his companions in Mansouria.

The air raids continue in an effort to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast, as well as to prevent Houthi militias from infiltrating the liberated areas in Yemen.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to help them get rid of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief, in addition to executing reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.