Syrian army intensifies assault on eastern Ghouta

Syrian state television had earlier reported that army operations were intensifying in the central part of eastern Ghouta three weeks into the government's ferocious assault.

Both the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, and a military media unit run by the government's ally ‘Hezbollah’ said the army had captured the town of Mesraba and advanced into surrounding farms.

Mesraba lies just south of the large towns of Douma and Harasta along the road linking them to the remaining southern area in the insurgent pocket. The roads connecting the towns to each other were all covered by army fire, the Observatory said.

Syrian state television broadcast live from the edges of eastern Ghouta, showing a massive plume of dark smoke rising behind houses and trees and with the sound of blasts in the background.

The offensive follows the pattern of previous assaults on rebel strongholds, deploying massive air power and tight sieges to force insurgents to accept "evacuation" deals.

These involve rebels surrendering territory in exchange for safe passage to opposition areas in northwest Syria, along with their families and other civilians who do not want to come back under Assad's rule.

Late on Friday, a small number of fighters and their families from the former ‘al Qaeda’ affiliate previously known as the Nusra Front left eastern Ghouta under such a deal.

But the group represents only a small portion of the insurgent presence in the enclave, and both Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman have said they are not negotiating a similar deal for themselves.