Security Belt forces arrest six ‘Al Qaeda’ members in Abyan, Yemen

The operation led to the arrest of six ‘Al Qaeda’ members, including the head of the group's finances and the cousin of a local ‘Al Qaeda’ leader, Nasser Mubarak Al Mahel.

The operation and arrests in Al Mahfad and Wadi Himara in Abyan are significant, as they were the last ‘Al Qaeda’ strongholds in the governorate.

The forces seized a large number of missiles, ammunition, and bombs, which ‘Al Qaeda’ planned to use to terrorise innocent civilians. They also combed the area for pockets of remaining terrorists after hundreds of ‘Al Qaeda’ elements fled the area following the raid.