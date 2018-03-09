Security Belt forces arrest six ‘Al Qaeda’ members in Abyan, Yemen

  • Friday 09, March 2018 in 10:43 PM
  • Seized weapons
    Seized weapons
Sharjah 24 – WAM: With assistance from the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to support the legitimate government of Yemen, and as part of the ongoing "Operation Sweeping Torrent," the Security Belt and Rapid Intervention forces raided bases controlled by ‘Al Qaeda’ in Al Mahfad District, Abyan Governorate.
The operation led to the arrest of six ‘Al Qaeda’ members, including the head of the group's finances and the cousin of a local ‘Al Qaeda’ leader, Nasser Mubarak Al Mahel.
 
The operation and arrests in Al Mahfad and Wadi Himara in Abyan are significant, as they were the last ‘Al Qaeda’ strongholds in the governorate.
 
The forces seized a large number of missiles, ammunition, and bombs, which ‘Al Qaeda’ planned to use to terrorise innocent civilians. They also combed the area for pockets of remaining terrorists after hundreds of ‘Al Qaeda’ elements fled the area following the raid.