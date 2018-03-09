King of Bahrain: "Arab Summit" an opportunity to develop new strategies for joint action

King Hamad stressed that Egypt is a source of weight and balance in the Arab region, and that its strength and stability are an augmenting strength to the Arabs, pointing out that Gulf security is the security and stability of Egypt.

In an interview with the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram in Manama, the Bahraini monarch praised the Egyptian-Bahraini relations, expressing his country's readiness to contribute to investment in the Sinai Peninsula.

Commenting on the Qatari cisis, King Hamad said: "The majority of Arab countries have been against the introduction of subversive forces in our societies. Qatar has not been able to show patience, it has uncovered itself and has gone in its hostile way, and thought it is right. We have the highest degree of patience, but now we can say that the opportunity has been missed, stressing at the same time that the expulsion of Qatar from the Gulf Cooperation Council is not an option and they must return to the Arab line and the values of Islam, peace and solidarity.”

On the Iranian interference in the region, the Bahraini monarch described Iran as a ‘failure’, stressing his country's confrontation "to resolve any interference that would harm our security and Arab national security." He added: "The Iranian subversive policy and expansionism is clear, and self-defence is a legitimate right."

He stressed that the attempts of external intervention and unrest in the region will not be exceeded without the unity of all Arabs and circumventing and supporting Egypt.